Ariana Gomez and Dalton Gomez

The singer revealed their engagement on December 20, sharing a photo of her diamond and pearl engagement ring on Instagram and captioning it, “Forever n then some.”

An insider told Us that Grande is “beyond excited” to be engaged to the real estate agent, who she was first spotted with in February 2020.

“She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” the source added. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”