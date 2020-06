Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

The Scream Queens star accepted a proposal from her on-again, off-again boyfriend in June 2020. ““💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’),” the producer wrote via Instagram. “But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗.”

Lourd, who is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, was first spotted with Rydell in 2016. After several months apart, they reconnected in October 2017.