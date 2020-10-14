Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker

Bones announced his engagement to Parker via Instagram on October 11. “I am the luckiest,” he wrote. “I waited so long for the right one. And it payed [sic] off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard. After she said yes, our song ‘Nothing Left to Lose’ by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it.” The radio personality added, “She said it was at Mat’s concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I’m so happy I get [to] marry [the] love of my life.”