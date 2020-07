Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The British model announced that he was engaged to the Bates Motel alum via Instagram on July 11. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx,” he captioned a picture of their outdoor proposal.