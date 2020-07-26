Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

She’s engaged! The singer announced that the Young and the Restless alum popped the question via Instagram on July 23. Us broke the news just four months earlier that they were a couple. “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!“ The actress also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in the beach photos.