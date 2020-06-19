Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Dina Lohan and Jesse Nadler

Dina Lohan announced her engagement to Internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler via Facebook on June 17. She shared a photo of her ring, writing, “It’s Official.”

Nadler also opened up to Us exclusively about the relationship milestone. “We knew we loved each other and couldn’t imagine life without each other,” he said. “We started off as friends and became best friends and the love was always the strong undercurrent we both felt for each other.”

The pair previously split in April 2019 after five years together, but they reconciled in April 2020.