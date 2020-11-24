Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel

The Empire actress announced her engagement to the talent manager on November 24 by sharing an Instagram video and photos from the proposal. “It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she wrote via Instagram. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”