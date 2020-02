Jourdan Dunn

The British model showed off her massive diamond engagement ring on February 1. “Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!” she captioned the post that showed her covering her eyes with one hand while flashing her new bling as her fiancé held her hand. While Dunn hasn’t revealed her future husband’s identity, fans speculate that she’s engaged to rapper Dion “Sincere” Hamilton.