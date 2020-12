Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James

The Cosby Show alum announced her engagement to the A House Divided actor on December 16 via social media. “I said Yes!! ❤️💍,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple at their engagement dinner with her 3-year-old daughter, Ella. “I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”