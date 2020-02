Lesley Murphy

The Bachelor alum announced her engagement to creative director Alex Kavanagh on February 5. “2/4/2💍, a day I’ll never forget,” Murphy wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the happy couple. “We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft💕✈️ #ToKavAndToHold.”