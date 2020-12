Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes

The couple, who were first linked in 2018, announced their engagement on their individual social media accounts on December 17. “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova,” Prince William’s pal wrote at the time, while Sharapova teased that she knew Gilkes was The One “from the first day” they met.