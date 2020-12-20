Marquel Martin and Kari Kaisner

Bachelor Nation’s Marquel Martin proposed to his longtime love in Las Vegas on December 19. Martin, who appeared on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2014 and Bachelor in Paradise later that year, shared a photo of the couple popping champagne along with the caption, “So tonight I did a thing…a blessed thing.” He also posted a funny video message from Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, who said he was reaching out “because I have heard the miraculous news that somebody has fallen in love with you … congratulations, man, you’re one of my favorites, absolute awesome human being and hopefully you have found the equal in that, in Kari, and I wish you guys nothing but love, nothing but happiness in your life to come.”