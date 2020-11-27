Engaged

Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Matthew Perry Is Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwtiz
Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwtiz Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock; YouTube
Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz

News broke on November 26 that the Friends alum was engaged to his girlfriend.

