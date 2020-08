Vanessa Grimaldi and Josh Wolfe

The Bachelor alum confirmed her engagement in August, more than one year after Us reported that she was dating Wolfe. “August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #engaged,” she wrote via Instagram.