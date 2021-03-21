Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

The Midnight Sun alum and Italy native confirmed their engagement on March 21. Mascolo shared a snap of himself and Thorne standing side by side as she showed off her pear-shaped engagement ring.

“She said YES!” he captioned the post.

The singer also posted a clip from what appeared to be their engagement party. In the video, he gushed, “Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much.” The Florida native replied, “I love you so much. Let me give you a kiss.” Mascolo then asked, “When are we getting married? Soon I hope, adding that they should have a “celebration in Italy and in America. Both.”