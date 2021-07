Brooke Laughton and Ingmar

“I said YES to my soul mate,” the Below Deck: Mediterranean alum wrote via Instagram on July 14, while showing off her ring in Portofino, Italy. “The first time we met I called him my future husband before I even knew his name (behind his back- that would just be creepy) and now the most romantic proposal on a hilltop overlooking the bay of Portofino 🥰❤️ Just in time for my 30th Birthday today. Sooooo overwhelmed and in love.”