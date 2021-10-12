She Said Yes! Chase Bryant Proposed to GF Selena Weber on His Birthday

Chase Bryant and Selena Weber

Bryant and Weber both shared photos via Instagram on October 9, Bryant’s 28th birthday, to announce their engagement and show off her sparkling diamond ring.

“For anyone who knows me personally you know how badly I have always wanted to meet my person. To be with the one God intended me to have a life with,” she captioned the happy snap. “I can’t express the happiness I feel in my heart right now. You are such a great man and I am so excited to marry you @iamchasebryant 💍”