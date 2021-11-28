Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry

The Siesta Key star announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, posting multiple photos from his proposal and a lengthy message.

“I promised you that I’d be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me. Well today is that day where I asked you to be my forever n ever. Words can’t describe this feeling or emotions I’m feeling right now but I can’t stop smiling. The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn’t have a doubt in my mind that it wasn’t,” he wrote. “We’ve been through so much together which has made it feel like a lifetime already but guess what that’s exactly what we get to do. I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna.”

She later posted via both Instagram and TikTok, revealing that the proposal took place during a vacation with her family and closest friends, at the same location her parents went on their honeymoon.