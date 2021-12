Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Osbourne captioned an Instagram selfie with the interior designer on December 30. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than [sic] I am right now.”