Jill Martin and Erik Brooks

The Today correspondent got engaged to her ex-fiancé a second time in November. The pair, who split in May 2020, originally got engaged in May 2019 after two years together. In an essay for Today, Martin explained that Brooks’ second proposal was much more low-key than the first one. “It was beautiful, but it was different,” the journalist wrote. “We were on a small fishing boat in the Bahamas. It was just the two of us and, lucky for us, a couple on another nearby boat told us afterward that they took a picture of us while Erik was proposing.”