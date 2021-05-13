Celebrity Engagements of 2021: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The Bachelor Nation power couple got engaged on May 10, 2021 after Tartick proposed during a recording session for the former Bachelorette’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The couple had been dating for more than two years when the former banker decided to pop the question.

“Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!'” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight. “He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”