Celebrity Engagements of 2021: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Kal Penn and Josh

The actor opened up about his sexuality his memoir, You Can’t Be Serious, and revealed he has been with his partner, Josh, for 11 years.

“Obviously I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding,” the Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle star told People in October 2021. “The big disagreement now is whether it’s a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big ass Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, [has said], ‘Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that’s it.’ So we have to meet halfway in the middle.”