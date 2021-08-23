Kassandra Clementi and Jacqueline Toboni

“I hit the Jacq-pot. You are quite simply the greatest person I have ever known,” Clementi wrote via Instagram on August 19. “From the mundane to the insane, life is so fun with you. I love you infinitely and cannot wait to marry the absolute sh*t out of you. #enGAYged.” Toboni, who proposed, added in her own post, “I feel so incredibly lucky to have found such a goofy, smart, funny, kind soul in you. Thank you for making me laugh everyday. I can’t wait to do this forever. Love you.”