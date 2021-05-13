Celebrity Engagements of 2021: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

Williams confirmed her relationship with Guobadia, the estranged husband of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia, on May 10. “Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote via Instagram. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.” A few hours later, Simon announced that the pair had gotten engaged. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when,” he shared via Instagram. “Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.”