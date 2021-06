Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star confirmed on June 21 that he proposed to Matos, just seven months after going public with their relationship. “I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes,” Ortiz-Magro wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancée and her giant ring. The news came less than two months after the reality star was arrested for violence in Los Angeles in April.