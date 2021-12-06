Sydney Lotuaco and Nick Wehby

Lotuaco, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, announced that she was engaged on December 5. The Bachelor season 23 alum shared the news via Instagram with a simple caption: “One and DONE! 💍 I love you forever @njw_0401.”

“Thank you for waking up each day and loving me just the way you found me, and for the opportunity to love you back,” Wehby wrote in his own lengthy Instagram tribute, which was sponsored by ring designer Tacori. “I truly don’t deserve you and I’m so relieved you didn’t figure that out before I got down on one knee.”

He added, “I can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together, thanks for saying yes!”