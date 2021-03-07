Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta

The 90 Day Fiancé couple announced their engagement via Instagram on March 7, showing off Zeta’s diamond engagement ring. People reported that Clarkson proposed to Zeta during a trip to her native Colombia. The Other Way season 2 stars previously split after Clarkson cheated on Zeta but in the March 7 episode of 90 Day Bares All they told host Shaun Robinson that things were “going great.” Zeta explained that the couple reconnected as they reminisced over things they’d done in the past. “We just can’t stay away from each other. No matter how hard we try to move on and forget about each other, we can’t,” Clarkson said. The pair shared a video from their reunion in Medellin, with Clarkson proposing within 24 hours of arriving. “I pulled the trigger. She actually said yes,” he said as they sat on a pier by the ocean, where he popped the question. “It was just us, and it was so awesome and we’re so happy. And this is the guy that I’m marrying,” Zeta said in the clip as she showed off the ring.