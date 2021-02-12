Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten

The Love Blossoms costars got engaged on February 9. “We hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where @iamvictorwebster told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock… He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!!” VanSanten wrote via Instagram. “I didnt say anything for awhile, not out of suspense although it would have been a good prank, but because my legs stopped working, I had to sit down and I couldn’t stop crying and kissing him…. I forgot to say anything at all… BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!! I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F–KING LOVE YOU @iamvictorwebster.”