Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler

Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband and the Vogue fashion director’s engagement was announced on January 30. Kopelman’s sister, Jill Kargman, shared the news via Instagram. “Some joyful news in endless January! ECSTATIC for my fabulous *engaged* brother @willkopelman and his incredible bride-to-be!” she captioned a photo of the couple. “Sooo lucky to have you as my sis-in-law @alliemichler.”