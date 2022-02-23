Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky

The couple, who were first linked in 2017, shared the happy news via Instagram on February 23. “I was like, ‘duh,'” the Scream Queens alum captioned an Instagram snap of her left hand with a diamond ring. She added a hashtag that said “engaged y’all.”

Kunyansky shared a few photos of the happy couple from their proposal, tagging the location as Geoffrey’s Malibu, a waterfront restaurant in California. The couple appeared to enjoy some lobster before Breslin’s beau popped the question.