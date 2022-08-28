Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced their engagement on May 29 — and Kufrin popped the question to her now-fiancé. “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” she wrote via Instagram.

“I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day,” she added. “I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

For his part, Jacobs called Kufrin’s proposal “the ultimate UNO reverse card / power move.”