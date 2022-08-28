Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Engaged!

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

By
Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Engaged to Emily Chen Celebrity Engagements
Emily Chen and Bennett Jordan. Courtesy Bennett Jordan/Instagram
65
12 / 65
podcast

Bennett Jordan and Emily Chen

“We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world. I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you,” the Bachelorette season 16 alum shared via Instagram on August 1, celebrating his engagement to his bride-to-be. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22 💍.”

The pair opted to wait one month before revealing their engagement with the world, with Jordan noting that he and Chen “have been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news 🤗.”

Back to top