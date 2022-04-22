Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett Announces Engagement to BF Drew Bender

Charlie Barnett and Drew Bender

During an interview with Page Six, the Russian Doll star revealed his engagement to the set designer — and said they already have a Wyoming wedding planned.

“I worked on a ranch for many summers while I was at school at Juilliard,” Barnett explained on April 20. “It was a nice outlet from doing all this mental work, and I just needed to do something physical — build a fence, wrangle.”

He added: “Wyoming is a difficult place to find things. That’s where I’ve been a bridezilla. Like, where the f–k do I find a porta potty in the vicinity of Salt Lake City? I don’t want to have to ship it.”