Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor

The Pilates instructor announced on August 2 that the comedian popped the question earlier in the summer. “The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged,” Taylor wrote via Instagram. “A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment. I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.” The couple, who began dating in 2017, celebrated their fifth anniversary together in May.