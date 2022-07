Jean Elie and Randall Bailey

The Insecure alum proposed to his longtime partner in Greece in June, detailing the romantic milestone to Essence one month later. “I was sweating bullets all day because I knew I wanted to propose on our way to Mykonos. … I said, ‘There’s a lot of things I want in life, and right now the only thing I want is you. Will you marry me?'” he recalled. “She said yes, and then she was like, ‘This is f–king really happening!’ I said, ‘Yes, the f–k it is.'”