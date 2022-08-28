Cancel OK

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Is Engaged to Girlfriend Ellen Decker: The 'Greatest Joy of My Life'
 Courtesy of Jed Wyatt/Instagram
Jed Wyatt and Ellen Decker

The Bachelorette alum proposed to the fitness trainer after nearly three years together.

“I knew this man was my husband the moment I met him. I can’t believe you’re mine forever @jedwyatt 🤍,” Decker gushed via Instagram on July 17. “You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life. You have taught me so much about relationships, fitness, animals, the variety of rocks, music, and have been so patient with me. Jed you are hilarious, friendly, loving, hardworking, talented, a family man, and always know how to cheer me up.”

