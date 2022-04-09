Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Second time’s the charm! Lopez confirmed the couple were officially engaged for the second time via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, the tearful singer showed off her huge, green diamond engagement ring, saying, “You’re perfect.” She also teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” the singer told her followers, adding a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle. The couple called off their initial engagement nearly two decades earlier, but rekindled their romance following her split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021.