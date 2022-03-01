Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Joey King and Steven Piet

The Kissing Booth actress announced her engagement to Piet, who was a producer on her show The Act, via Instagram on March 1. “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” King wrote, noting that the proposal took place on February 2.

In an Instagram reveal of his own, Piet gushed, “You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”