Kyle Viljoen and Dr. Zachary Riley

The Below Deck Mediterranean star proposed to Riley on November 8.

“11/08/2022 He said YES! 💍” Viljoen wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of images from the big day. “Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always.”

The Bravo personality revealed that he got down on one knee while on a trip to South Africa and reminisced about the pair’s love story. “We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place.”