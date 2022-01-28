Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star and the singer-songwriter announced the news on January 28 after six years of dating. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Condor wrote via Instagram. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

The duo met in 2015 at a reception for Emmy nominees after De La Torre tapped his future fiancée on the shoulder and introduced himself. Condor later described the moment as being “like a Taylor Swift song.”