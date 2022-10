Mel B and Rory McPhee

The Spice Girl announced on October 28 that she and McPhee, her hairstylist and boyfriend of three years, were engaged. “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” the “2 Become 1” singer gushed on the U.K.’s Gogglebox talk show. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was [luxury hotel] Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”