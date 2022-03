Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson

“He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name. I can’t wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone. 💍❤️🌹,” the Netflix personality captioned the sweet announcement via Instagram on March 28.

Burleson, for his part, wrote in his own social media post, “On Saturday, the woman of my dreams blessed my entire world by saying ‘Yes.’ Morgan Lyn Simianer, I can’t wait for my life with you by my side. 💍.”