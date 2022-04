Raviv Ullman and Julia Pott

The former Phil of the Future star revealed he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend during an April interview with E! News.

“We met, like every good millennial, on an app. Julia [Pott] is an insanely talented animator. I’m just smitten,” he said. “We have a cute little house together in Los Angeles and we’re figuring it out as we go. A couple crazy artists just trying to make some cool stuff.”