Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why alum, who split from husband Peter Zurkuhlen in June 2021 and filed for divorce in February, revealed her engagement on the April 15 episode of Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast. Dorfman referred to her fiancée as “the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life [with],” but she didn’t divulge her partner’s name.