Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The former spouses — who wed in December 2018 — announced their split in August 2019, intending to keep their menagerie of pets in one another’s lives.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told Us in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”