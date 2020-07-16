Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The Shades of Blue actress and Anthony were married for seven years before they announced they were splitting up in 2011. Their divorce was finalized three years later. The former couple — who share twins Max and Emme — still connected professionally, and the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer ended up helping Lopez on her Spanish album.

The Enough star confirmed in 2017 that making music together helped heal their issues. “At first I was like, we’re good with the kids, but if we start working together, are we going to start going at each other again?” she said on Live with Kelly. “But it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship and it’s made things even better.” Anthony later married Shannon De Lima before they divorced in 2017, while Lopez is engaged to Alex Rodriguez.