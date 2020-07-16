Joey King and Jacob Elordi

After meeting and falling in love on the set of 2018’s The Kissing Booth, King and Elordi went their separate ways after several months of dating. The twosome reprised their roles as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn, respectively, for the 2020 sequel.

“I know what everyone wants to know, of course. And yeah, it was crazy,” King said on “Mood with Lauren Elizabeth” podcast in October 2019 about working with her ex. “It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person.”