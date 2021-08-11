Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Damon and Elena’s chemistry on The Vampire Diaries was very real as Somerhalder and Dobrev started dating in 2010 while costarring on The CW drama. They took their romance public a year later.

“I didn’t want to be dating one of my costars — my goal on the show was to be professional,” Dobrev told Seventeen in 2012. “But sometimes you can’t help who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long — which I did for a really, really long time.”

Us broke the news in May 2013 that the couple had split, but Damon and Elena’s will-they-won’t-they romance was just heating up. Still, Dobrev remained a series regular and had romantic scenes with her ex until her character’s 2015 exit, and she returned in 2017 for the series finale.

Dobrev subsequently became friends with both Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, who he married in May 2015. “I don’t think [our friendship] weird at all,” Dobrev said during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think that’s great. I think, ‘Why can’t everyone be friends?’ I think that they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I, and what’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”