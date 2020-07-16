Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray

The One Tree Hill costars — who played high school sweethearts Brooke Davis and Lucas Scott — were briefly married in April 2005, however, they separated five months later. While the former couple attempted to keep things peaceful on set, Bush recalled to Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017 that their relationship and subsequent divorce was “a massive event in my life. And the trauma of it was amplified by how public it became.”

A year later, Bush revealed she felt pressured to marry the House of Wax actor. “It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool,” she explained to Andy Cohen, when asked why she asked down the aisle. “How do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

Murray — who wed his Chosen costar, Sarah Roemer, in January 2015 and the pair now have two kids — released a statement following Bush’s comments via his rep: “This story is ludicrous … Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.”