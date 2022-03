Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow

The writer and director didn’t have to look far when it came to casting his new movie, The Bubble, which chronicles a fictional film crew making a movie during the COVID pandemic. Apatow cast his younger daughter, Iris, as an influencer-turned-actress. Apatow previously directed Mann and Iris — along with daughter Maude — in 2012’s This is 40.